The Davenport Fire Department is celebrating 140 years with several open houses across the city, starting Saturday, April 9.

In 1882, the Davenport City Council authorized the formation of a municipal fire department, and this was the formal creation of the Davenport Fire Department, according to a Wednesday release. The year 2022 marks the 140th year of DFD as a paid, professional fire department.

In celebration, the public is invited to attend Fire Station Open Houses. The 90-minute events will run 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month beginning April 9th through October 8th.

Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten

“The Davenport Fire Department is proud to be a progressive department, but we want to remember and celebrate our heritage,” said Chief Mike Carlsten, Davenport Fire Chief. “The majority of the time, the community only sees the Fire Department when we are responding to incidents. These Open Houses will give the community a chance to talk with firefighters and learn about the Davenport Fire Department and the work these firefighters do every day.”

Open House attendees can enjoy snacks, tour the stations, and meet Davenport firefighters. There will be information about the history of the Davenport Fire Department, the functions of each Davenport Fire station, and pictures of the new Station 3 being built on 42nd and Brady Street in 2023.

The full schedule of open houses is:

April 9 | Station 3, 3506 Harrison Street.

May 14 | Station 4, 1805 East Locust Street.

June 11 | Station 5, 2808 Telegraph Road.

July 9 | Station 6, 1735 West Pleasant Street.

Aug. 13 | Station 7, 2302 West 67th Street.

Sept. 10 | Station 8, 2802 East 53rd Street.

Oct. 8 | Central Station, 331 Scott Street.

The Fire Department employs 135 firefighters and 2 civilians. The department currently staffs eight engine companies and three truck companies, which respond from seven stations throughout the city. Those companies respond to over 17,000 emergency incidents per year, including structure fires, emergency medical calls, hazardous materials calls, technical rescues, and citizen assists.