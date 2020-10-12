Davenport Fire Department is now hiring

The city of Davenport is now accepting applications for firefighters.
Applications will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 4, 2020.
The Davenport fire department will host two public workshops to answer questions regarding the application process:
Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
River’s Edge
700 W. River Drive
Davenport, IA 52802
Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
Third Missionary Baptist Church
222 W. 14th Street
Davenport, IA 52803
“Fire service is a great professional opportunity for men and women who would like to serve our
community. We are looking forward to a diverse and educated talent pool of candidates. Fire
service is a great opportunity for a rewarding career,” said Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.
Visit https://www.davenportiowa.com/cms/one.aspx?pageId=17087486 for more information.