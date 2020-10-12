Davenport Fire Department is now hiring

The city of Davenport is now accepting applications for firefighters.

Applications will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 4, 2020.

The Davenport fire department will host two public workshops to answer questions regarding the application process:

Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.

River’s Edge

700 W. River Drive

Davenport, IA 52802

Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.

Third Missionary Baptist Church

222 W. 14th Street

Davenport, IA 52803

“Fire service is a great professional opportunity for men and women who would like to serve our

community. We are looking forward to a diverse and educated talent pool of candidates. Fire

service is a great opportunity for a rewarding career,” said Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.

Visit https://www.davenportiowa.com/cms/one.aspx?pageId=17087486 for more information.