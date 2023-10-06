Davenport residents are invited to kick off Fire Prevention Week with a visit to a Davenport Fire Station, a news release says.
Davenport Fire Department doors will be open for visits and tours so residents can meet the people who serve the community.
All seven stations in Davenport will be open from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7:
- Station 3: 3506 Harrison St.
- Station 4: 1805 E. Locust St.
- Station 5: 2808 Telegraph Road
- Station 6: 1735 W. Pleasant St.
- Station 7: 2302 W. 67th St.
- Station 8: 2802 E. 53rd St.
- Central Station: 331 Scott St.