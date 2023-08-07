The Davenport Fire Department (DFD) received a $600,000 Port Security Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

With the a contribution of $200,000 from the City of Davenport, the funding will be used to replace DFD’s current fireboat stationed at the boathouse with a better replacement. DFD collaborates with the Quad Cities Area Maritime Security Committee and nearby agencies to

ensure the safety and security of the Port of Davenport and surrounding ports.

According to a release, the Department needs to update the fireboat because of the high volume of commerce that passes through the river, including barges, trains, and commercial passenger vessels. The new fireboat will feature an enclosed cabin to protect patients from the elements until they can be transferred to an ambulance onshore, and it will be equipped with navigational and communication equipment to allow for collaboration with the Coast Guard during large-scale incidents.