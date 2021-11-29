Davenport Fire Department responded to vacant structure fire Sunday night, no injuries reported

The Davenport Fire Department responded to calls of smoke and fire coming from a building in the 4500 block of South Concord Street Sunday night.

According to a release, five fire apparatus and one command vehicle were dispatched to the reported fire Sunday around 10:34 p.m. The first arriving unit advised they had a fully-engulfed structure off the roadway. Buffalo and Blue Grass Fire Departments were also dispatched but were cancelled before arrival. Crews remained on the scene for three hours, extinguishing the fire.

The building was vacant, and no injuries were reported. MidAmerican assisted at the scene with utility control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information will be released by the Fire Marshal.

