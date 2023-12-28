The Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 700 Block of Vine Street on Wednesday, December 27 at about 4:48 p.m. They responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel.

According to the initial call, a Christmas tree was on fire inside one of the apartments. The first arriving unit found a small, two story, multi-family apartment building with no indications of fire showing. After investigating the building, crews discovered heavy smoke conditions inside one of the apartments. They made an interior attack with a hose line and found a room and contents on fire that they quickly extinguished. Crews searched the apartments for victims, but all the residents were outside when firefighters arrived.

The fire was contained to the apartment where it began and didn’t spread into the building. Crews remained on the scene for about 90 minutes before returning to service. The Red Cross was contacted to help a man who was displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.