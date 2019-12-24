Davenport Fire Department spreads cheer on Christmas Eve

Kids spending the holidays away from home at Genesis East Hospital got a special visit this morning.

Santa got some help from firefighters, and Sparky the Fire Dog. Davenport Firefighters made the trip to the Pediatric and Birthing Center. They dropped off gifts to the kids, and spent time in the pediatric unit. It’s been going on for 20 years.

With Christmas just hours away, Santa dropped off some gifts ahead of schedule.

Lt. Fire Marshal, Zach Soliz says it’s time to spread joy.

“No kid wants to be at the hospital during this time of year so Fire Santa, Mrs. Claus, a bunch of elves end up coming this way and drop off presents.”

They also delivered onesies to newborns in the hospital.

“The legacy goes back to Lt. Kincerd on that onesie is his helmet with his badge number this thing has been going on for a long time, So on the birthing floor onesies are handed out to all the newborns something to say hey this is us thinking about all of you, and that’s how we remember what he does for us,” says Soliz

The department stepped in to make about a dozen families holiday more cheerful, including Brook Fruend, and her 4 year old son.

“He’s been counting down the days of Christmas so the fact he has to be here instead of at home is kind of upsetting that he has to be at home for it, but it’s super awesome he’s able to experience here instead,” says Fruend.

Fruend says she is grateful for the Davenport Fire Department.

She says, “He thought he was able to go home today, and he wasn’t it was just nice to see that other people care about other children’s holidays.”

Soliz says, “A lot of our members, what I constantly hear is this is our favorite tradition, the favorite thing they like doing this time of year. Everybody showing support and bringing those extra smiles to the kids and the families it’s a big deal to us.”

The tradition has been going on for two decades, and Soliz says he doesn’t see it ending anytime soon.