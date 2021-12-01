Davenport Fire Department wants your help to keep the wreath red

The Davenport Fire Department has placed a wreath at Station 3 as part of “Keep the Wreath Red.” If DFD responds to a home fire, firefighters will replace one of the red light bulbs with a white bulb. (photo courtesy of Davenport Fire Department)

This holiday season, the Davenport Fire Department says the best gift is fire safety.

The Davenport Fire Department urges you to “Keep the Wreath Red.” Davenport firefighters have placed a wreath at Station 3, located at 3506 North Harrison Street. The wreath is decorated with a string of red lights. If DFD responds to a home fire, firefighters will replace one of the red light bulbs with a white bulb. The wreath is a visual reminder that the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day can be a dangerous time for fires in the home.

The “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign reminds everyone to be safe when it comes to holiday

lights, candle use, chimney fires, space heaters, and power strips. Also, the DFD wants to

make sure citizens are checking to make sure their smoke alarms are working properly.

The Davenport Fire Department serves Davenport community members with eight engine

companies and three truck companies that respond to about 17,000 emergency incidents per

year, including structure fires, emergency medical calls, hazardous materials calls, technical

rescues and citizen’s assists. The department’s prevention programs provide public education to

help protect citizens.