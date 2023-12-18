Four people from Davenport received a nasty surprise last night when their building experienced an apartment fire.

The Davenport Fire Department was called to the 2700 block of Rockingham Road on December 17 at about 8:30 p.m. The response included five fire apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. The first arriving fire crew found heavy smoke coming from the second story. They extended a hose line into the second-floor apartment and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes. Crews searched the home for occupants but the residents were not home at the time of the fire.

The apartment suffered moderate heat and smoke damage and the Red Cross assisted the four people who were displaced. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.