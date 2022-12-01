The Davenport Fire Department has joined the public safety campaign known as “Keep the Wreath Red,” which promotes fire safety as thousands of Davenport residents decorate for the holidays.

Davenport firefighters will place a wreath decorated with a string of red lights at Station 3, 3506 N. Harrison St., on Thursday, Dec. 1. If Davenport Fire crews respond to a home fire, firefighters will replace one of the red light bulbs with a white bulb, a news release says.

“The wreath is a visual reminder that the holiday season can be a dangerous time for fires in the

home. Those who pass the fire station will have a subtle reminder that a home fire is always a possibility,” said Fire Chief Mike Carlsten. “The hope is that the wreath will subconsciously prompt a reminder to our citizens to practice holiday fire and home heating safety.”

Typically there is an increase in the number of cooking fires, candle fires, short circuits in holiday

lights, and combustible holiday decoration fires during this time of year. Further, because the

temperatures tend to drop, there are more fires caused by home heating.

The “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign reminds citizens to be safe when it comes to holiday lights, candle use, chimney fires, space heaters, and power strips. In addition, firefighters want to ensure residents check to make sure their smoke alarms work properly.

The Davenport Fire Department serves the community with eight engine companies and three truck companies that respond to about 17,000 emergency incidents per year including structure fires, emergency medical calls, hazardous materials calls, technical rescues, and citizen’s assists, the release says.