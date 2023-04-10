A fire Monday afternoon in Davenport remains under investigation, according to a news release.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Davenport Firefighters responded to a reported commercial structure fire in the 2600 block of Research Parkway, the release says. The Davenport Fire

Department responded with six apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 19

personnel.

A fire Monday on Research Parkway, Davenport, remains under investigation. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

The caller was an employee of the business who said a semi-trailer was on fire inside the

building. Crews found a large, commercial building with heavy smoke conditions from several overhead doors, the release says.

According to the release, crews performed an aggressive interior attack on the fire and were able to get it under control in about 15 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for a couple of hours, shutting down the sprinkler system and removing smoke from the building. There was heavy heat, smoke, and water damage to a large portion of the building.

The building was open for business at the time of the fire but all occupants were able to exit safely before the fire department arrived, the release says. No injuries were reported.

MidAmerican Energy assisted with the control of utilities. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the fire marshal, according to the release.