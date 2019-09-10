Davenport firefighter honored for saving a life off duty

Firefighter William Schorg was watching a soccer game when he sprang into action

The American Legion’s Post 26 held its annual police and firefighter of the year ceremony in Davenport tonight.

Local 4 News sat down with both of the honorees.

Police officer Ryan Leabo was shot in the line of duty in April.

Firefighter William Schorg performed CPR on a young man who collapsed during a soccer game.

Schorg was off duty at the time and went into action when he noticed symptoms of a heart attack.

He performed chest compressions until medical staff got to the scene.

“It was a sense of relief that you know once he started reacting to the treatment – and it’s a really low percentage it just doesn’t happen very often. It was nice,” Schorg says.

That person is alive today.