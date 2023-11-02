Firefighters remained on the scene of a house fire late Thursday after a blaze started in the structure about 11 a.m.

Firefighters told Our Quad Cities News that the home originally was built as a farm outbuilding, and extensions had been added over the years. That created areas the fire entered, and made it difficult for firefighters to track down and extinguish flames.

Davenport Firefighters remained on the scene of a house fire for hours after a fire started Thursday morning on the 2900 block of East 32nd Street, Davenport. (photo by Mike Colón.)

Crews wrapped up their main operations about 5:30 p.m., but crews planned to stay overnight to ensure the fire does not rekindle.

No firefighters or residents were injured. The home sustained significant damage, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.