Davenport-based Total Solutions is joining with hundreds of other professional employer organizations (PEOs) around the country in celebrating the inaugural National PEO Week May 21-27, in recognition of the industry’s important contributions to the economy through its support of small and mid-size businesses.

Next week is the first National PEO Week, May 21-27, 2023.

PEOs provide payroll, employee benefits, compliance assistance, and HR services to hundreds of thousands of small and mid-sized businesses that employ more than 4 million people nationwide, according to a Friday release from Total Solutions.

Over the last 10 years, the industry has quadrupled in size as more and more businesses turn to PEOs for back-office assistance so that they can focus on the core mission of their business, profitability, and growth. Studies by noted economists Laurie Bassi and Dan McMurrer show that businesses that use a PEO grow 7-9% faster, have employee turnover that is 10-14% lower, and are 50% less likely to go out of business, the release said.

PEOs are particularly key to the success of their clients during challenging times. In the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, PEOs ensured that their clients stayed afloat by securing PPP loans and loan forgiveness, managing employee leave, and applying for available tax credits. In fact, businesses that partner with a PEO were nearly 60 percent less likely to have permanently closed than those that did not use a PEO during the pandemic, Total Solutions said.

Kristin Berry is president of Total Solutions, at 111 W. 76th St., Davenport.

Total Solutions was founded in 2015 and manages and administers key HR functions for client companies, allowing them to offload time-consuming tasks and focus on their core operations.

PEO Total Solutions handles payroll administration, tax reporting, workers’ compensation, employee benefits management, and HR compliance, ensuring that businesses remain in compliance with relevant regulations.

With their expertise in navigating complex HR processes, Total Solutions becomes an invaluable partner for businesses looking to streamline operations, minimize risk, and reduce administrative burdens, the company said. Their commitment to personalized service and tailored solutions sets them apart, making them a trusted choice for companies in Davenport, the Quad Cities, and beyond.

“We are proud to be a part of the growing and vibrant PEO industry and we are proud of what we do every day to support the small and mid-size businesses that are the backbone of the U.S. economy,” said Kristin Berry, president of Total Solutions.

National PEO Week has been officially recognized in the federal Congressional Record and by the National Day organization, which approves only 30 requests for official designations out of the 25,000 applications it receives each year. It will be celebrated the 3rd week in May annually.

For more information on the PEO industry and National PEO Week, click HERE. Learn more about Total Solutions and its PEO at its website HERE.