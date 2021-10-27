Davenport garage destroyed in Tuesday night fire



On Tuesday, Oct. 26, at approximately 8:10 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2400 block of Carey Avenue, with a total response of 16 personnel.

The caller advised that a garage was on fire and everyone was outside. First arriving unit advised that a one-story detached garage was fully engulfed in flames. An aggressive attack on the garage and surrounding exposures was initiated with several hose lines, bringing the fire under control within 10 minutes, according to a Wednesday release from the fire department.

The garage sustained major damage, while damage to the surrounding exposures was held to the exterior. Multiple power lines were affected causing the loss of power to several homes in the area. MidAmerican Energy assisted at the scene with utility control.

No injuries were reported. The occupants of the residence were assisted by Red Cross. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.