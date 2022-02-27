Because of a conflict at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline, the Davenport Community School District cannot use the TaxSlayer Center for graduation and was “forced to identify an alternative location to hold the events.”

The 2022 graduation ceremonies for Central, West, and North will be held at Brady Street Stadium, 3560 N. Brady St., Davenport, on June 5, according to an announcement posted Wednesday on the Davenport Community Schools website.

“Brady Street Stadium provides families and friends a great view of the graduation, is large enough that we will not need to restrict attendance, and the outside venue will accommodate for social distancing as needed,” the message says. “In the event of inclement weather, we are working to identify alternative indoor venues.”

School Date Time

Mid City High School June 1 7 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Center

North High School June 5 10 a.m.

Central High School June 5 1 p.m.

West High School June 5 4:30 p.m.