Davenport Gun & Knife Show kicks off, continues through Sunday

Both hunters and people looking to bolster their self-defense have a lot to check out in Davenport this weekend.

A Gun & Knife Show was held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday.

A similar event was held back in January.

Over 300 vendors from around the Midwest kicked off the event by showing off their collection of guns and knives — both modern and antiques.

Organizers say their big inventory provides people with gear that may be unavailable locally.

“Its real heavily attended right now,” said Chad Kinsey, promoter for the Gun & Knife Show. “People (are) trying to find some decent deals on ammo because a lot of the stores are out. Just looking for some odds and ends that they can’t find anywhere else.”

The Gun & Knife Show will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds.

