The City of Davenport has announced the opening of the application period for the next home in the Urban Homestead Program located at 637 Oak Street.

The City of Davenport’s Urban Homestead Program uses federally funded grants to provide home-ownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income households. Since the start of this program in the 1980s, the city has rehabbed approximately 140 homes for the Davenport community, according to a Tuesday release.

Before and after photos of the city of Davenport Urban Homestead house at 637 Oak Street.

The available two-story home is 1,287 square feet with three bedrooms and one full and one-half baths. The sale price is $138,000, and applicants must have a minimum income of $31,500. Federal requirements apply for those submitting an application. The application period will be open through February 28.

Before and after photos of the front entry in the city of Davenport Urban Homestead house at 637 Oak Street.

An open house will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can see images of the finished home HERE.

The City has recently acquired another home and rehab is expected to begin this spring. Visit www.davenportiowa.com/urbanhomestead to learn more and apply.