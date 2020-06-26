Davenport hires firm to help with flood mitigation study

The Davenport City Council approved the hiring of H.R. Green of Cedar Rapids to lead a flood mitigation study.

Back in February, the City Council and Mayor Mike Matson came up with objectives to be included in the flood plan. Then the city asked for proposals from consulting firms and received seven.

A committee that included Mayor Matson and Aldermen Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, and Matt Dohrmann, 5th Ward, interviewed the firms and unanimously recommended H.R. Green.

“It was a very long and robust process that we had in order to land on H.R. Green as our contract that we want to consult,” said Alderman Dohrmann. “All six were good firms with good solutions but what made H.R. Green stick out in my opinion was they tackled large river floods because the Mississippi River is a big river that comes with big problems.”

The contract with H.R. Green is $387,000. According to H.R. Green’s project manager, Teresa Stadelmann, the company plans to get input from property owners, businesses and the public through public meetings and online surveys.

Mayor Matson is glad to see what H.R. Green produces. “We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” he said. “People asked us to do it; we’re committed – this council is committed to having someone give us a plan to do this.”

H.R. Green is partnering with Sasaki Associates and Shive Hattery on the study.