Davenport house suffers damage due to overnight shooting incident

Davenport Police located numerous shell casings in a neighborhood at the 1200 block of Warren Street after midnight early Friday morning. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News arrived first on the scene of a shots fired incident early Friday morning in Davenport, where police could be seen locating shell casings.

The call came in late Thursday evening, just before midnight.

No arrests were made, and no one was injured.

A house suffered damage from gunfire.

Police confirmed this was one of three shots fired calls reported that evening.

No further information about any of these incidents is available at this time.

