Supporters of Davenport Junior Theatre are fighting for the soul of the beloved 72-year-old organization, in light of a new plan to redevelop its longtime home, the city-owned Annie Wittenmyer Campus.

There is a city plan to rezone nearly 32 acres at 2800 Eastern Ave. (DJT’s home since 1977), to create 99 units of affordable housing on the nationally recognized campus. The project would not touch the 1905 former chapel, the 350-seat Mary Fluhrer Nighswander Theatre, which presents DJT mainstage shows and hosts the monthly Bucktown Americana Music Show (third Fridays from September to May).

Davenport Junior Theatre performs at Nighswander Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

Since the city is positioning the Annie Wittenmyer Campus for private redevelopment, the S-IC Institutional Campus District is no longer appropriate, according to the agenda for the Tuesday Plan and Zoning Commission meeting. The commission will consider the project at its 5 p.m. meeting at Council Chambers in City Hall, 226 W. 4th St., Davenport.

The C-T Commercial Transitional District was identified as the most appropriate zoning classification to enable residential development while ensuring the existing social services tenants can continue to operate.

The C-T District is the least intense commercial district, which allows for mixed-uses that are sympathetic to existing neighborhoods, according to the agenda packet.

Cottages on the Wittenmyer campus date from the late 19th century and are used for DJT classes, camps, costume shop, scene shop, offices and a museum.

According to the city Parks and Recreation Department (which offers DJT classes and camps), the city is exploring options for the Junior Theatre program should the development project move forward. It requires conveyance of the property and rezoning in order to allow the developer to access needed funding to develop the property into housing.

In the coming weeks, there are meetings at City Hall that will allow people to express their thoughts on the project. The developer (Chris Ales) will then need to raise the funding this year to move the project forward. A timeline for the DJT program regarding use of facility has yet to be defined, but is being discussed.

There are 99 proposed residential dwelling units for the existing cottages at Annie Wittenmyer. Additional building uses include a residential amenity center, fitness center, and social services.

No new buildings are being proposed, and no demolitions are proposed (save for two which have already commenced with approval). Additional parking areas are generally located in previously developed areas. The functional general circulation of pedestrians and vehicles throughout the campus will not change other than the addition of a few new parking areas.

The campus was originally a state home for children orphaned by fallen Civil War soldiers, opening in 1865, later becoming a home for indigent children across Iowa. By 1910, over 500 kids lived on the site.

The Iowa Soldiers’ Orphan’s Home Historic District (Annie Wittenmyer Complex) is both a locally and nationally designated landmark. The site first opened in November 1865 as the Iowa Soldiers’ Orphans’ Home, housing orphans of fallen Civil War veterans. The cottage buildings date from 1876 to 1894.

During the Civil War, Annie Wittenmyer (1827-1900) was one of the leading voices for better health care and nutrition for soldiers, and likely saved many thousands of soldiers from needless death by preventable illness or improper supplies, according to the DJT website. After the war ended, eastern Iowa (like much of the country) was left with many orphaned children. The Annie Wittenmyer orphanage was created, and served as a home for these children for many decades.

After the orphanage closed, the campus found new life by housing various activities, eventually becoming home to Family Resources and Davenport Junior Theatre. Family Resources in November moved most of its operations to 1414 W. Lombard St., Davenport.

DJT founder Mary Fluhrer Nighswander opened the door to the renovated theater (at the former 1905 chapel) in 1981.

The city anticipates the conversion of existing structures into residential units with the assistance of state Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. This funding source has specific requirements related to the income levels of those living in the residential units. This ensures a certain number of units will be available as affordable housing.

The city Historic Preservation Commission will retain review authority over proposed exterior and site alterations following the proposed rezoning and planned unit development. The city anticipates that the developer will use both state and federal historic preservation tax credits to help finance the project. This provides an additional level of oversight regarding historic preservation of the campus.

The city wants to rezone the property allow for 99 residential units of affordable housing.

City departments are reviewing the proposed Zoning Map Amendment Application. Further comments will be provided at the Feb. 6, 2024 Plan and Zoning Commission meeting.

The city commission memo says this development “will help promote the city’s objectives and provide several public benefits by enabling adaptive reuse of facilities better suited for residential; providing additional affordable housing, ensuring historic preservation, and maintaining open space.”

About 30 members of the public attended a neighborhood meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11, with the developer and elected officials.

Comments were generally related to the following items:

Concerns over the future of Davenport Junior Theatre.

The ability to safely convert historic structures into quality affordable housing.

Redevelopment should be sympathetic to the historic character of the local landmark.

Housing types: affordable, senior, market-rate.

Density and number of residential dwelling units.

Increases in traffic through local residential neighborhoods.

Opposition to additional housing units.

Impacts on local property values and tax base.

Impacts the adaptive reuse may have on existing neighborhoods.

Ownership of the campus following redevelopment

Many concerns voiced

Several people have flooded Facebook and city emails with concerns about the campus plans, especially as they may impact DJT, the second-oldest children’s theater program in the country.

“We have 7 decades of passionate alumni, more students and staff than ever in our 72 years, and a clear, consistent mission to bring ‘theatre for kids, by kids’ to our community, even offering our Mainstage shows and Class Showcases for free admission to allow access to the arts for ALL,” Rob Miller posted on Facebook.

This sketch was presented to DJT founder Mary Fluhrer Nighswander, in 1977 by Kathy K Oleson. This was the year DJT officially received the three cottages (16, 15, 14) and the old chapel (at right). They renovated the cottages first to program and then the chapel into a theater. It took until 1981 and $400,000 raised by Junior Theatre Inc. to complete the project.

“To potentially remove a program of this importance and magnitude without a proper plan in place for their relocation is a disservice to our students, staff, alumni, parents, and the City of Davenport. We need time,” he wrote. “If you love Junior Theatre, if you love someone who has been changed by Junior Theatre, please write/call/email/attend meetings, and let your voice be heard.”

Jessica Sheridan posted that 10 historic cottages would be taken over in the housing plan – which now house educational and rehearsal spaces, a costume shop, with more than 10,000 costume pieces, a props house, set storage, Junior Theatre museum and DJT staffer workspaces.

Daniel Sheridan (left), performing arts supervisor for Davenport Parks and Recreation, helps celebrate the ribbon-cutting for the DJT museum in June 2022.

“I am all about affordable housing but bullying your way in without a plan for a beloved and cherished 72-year-old organization is despicable,” she posted on Facebook.

“Dozens of jobs, thousands of annual students and 7 generations of alum are going to be deeply affected by this move. Statements about negotiating a way for Junior Theatre to stay on campus are not fully accurate. The negotiation is to keep Junior Theatre on campus currently,” Sheridan wrote. “Over the course of the next year, the developer will raise funds and move forward with renovations. Once that begins, our time there won’t be long.”

“If they want to sell the complex to a developer, the least they could do is plan for the project to start in 3 to 5 years, once funds have been raised, and a new complex has been built, which will house Davenport Junior Theatre indefinitely,” she said.

One campus neighbor, Alex Chaplain, wrote to the city that he is in full support of the project “to revitalize and convert the Annie Wittenmyer campus into something that uses more of the buildings on campus and can be sustainable long-term. But Junior Theatre needs a guaranteed place to relocate and to continue operating,” he said.

Max Moline — a former DJT instructor, director and designer — wrote with many concerns, mainly the city has no plan to move the program to “a reasonable and sustainable location.”

“As one of the few city-funded arts programs in the nation, Davenport Junior Theatre is an organization that any city would be proud to keep funding, and it has proven to be something the city is proud of,” he wrote. “With multiple successful fundraisers, in-person classes returning to pre-1st wave pandemic numbers (something very few organizations around the country have done yet), and consistent growth in their Spring and Summer Break camps, Davenport Junior Theatre is something Davenport and the greater QC Metro area as a whole believes in, and you as a committee must as well.”

The interior of the 350-seat Junior Theatre, which would be unaffected by the housing plan.

Joie Stoefen, a former QC resident, wrote that there’s been lack of clarity and transparency about this process, and that the timeline for the project threatens the sustainability of DJT.

“A well-developed plan would prevent the downfall of one of the Quad Cities’ most beloved theatrical organizations,” she wrote. “Affordable housing is necessary for the diverse population of Davenport; however, I do not believe it is worth sacrificing a successful organization. Please consider clarifying these plans and ensuring that Davenport Junior Theatre continues to serve the community.”

“Squirrel Girl Goes to College” performed at DJT in spring 2023.

“This feels like an idea generated by a group of people that have very little understanding of the current functionality of the Annie Wittenmyer Complex and Davenport Junior Theatre,” Brooke Galvan posted on Facebook.

“I am thankful that the current plan may allow the use of the theatre space to continue, but to potentially disregard DJT’s cottage usage is neglectful,” she wrote. “I would hate to see a contractor with no realm of understanding for the program disassemble the care and love that hundreds of instructors and thousands of students have poured into our home since 1976.”

DJT started in 1951 in city parks in the summer. Mary Nighswander (1907-1991) did some theater lessons in the parks and drop-in day camps after being asked by Leone Bredbeck. At the end of the summer, all those kids wanted to meet the other kids in Davenport who loved theater.

DJT performed “Peter Pan” at the former Davenport Masonic Temple in 1959.

After over a dozen temporary performing spots (with a mobile Show Wagon), the dream of a permanent home came true in 1976 when the city of Davenport bought the Annie Wittenmyer Complex and designated three cottages and the chapel for the program, according to a DJT history. Over the next four years, Junior Theatre, Inc. invested approximately $750,000 and countless volunteer hours toward its renovation.

The cottages have become offices, technical and rehearsal spaces, while the chapel has become Junior Theatre’s very own Nighswander Theatre, named for the founder.

The cottages were renovated first, because it was most important to have a place from which to do classes, programs, and storage. The theater renovation was finished in 1981, and DJT expanded to operate out of 10 of the cottages.

“Annie Jr.” at DJT in 2022.

The nonprofit raised $112,000 toward the $182,0000 renovation of the 350-seat theater in 2017, and the city contributed $70,000.

Impact on one family

Nicole Savatski of Davenport – a DJT board member and alumna, who lives less than a mile from the Wittenmyer campus – has seen the profound impact of the program on countless kids in the region.

Nicole Savatski of Davenport is a Junior Theatre alum and current board member.

“My entire youth was in this program and I really credit it for a lot of my confidence, in my ability to speak to people and have confidence in communicating,” she said recently. “A lot of that came from this program.”

She works as a pharmacist and she and her husband have two boys (ages 8 and 13) who have done Junior Theatre). Davenport Parks and Recreation runs all the DJT classes and camps, and the nonprofit runs the three mainstage productions every year.

Savatski has served on the board for about a year and a half.

“This organization has always been incredibly important to me. I have seen in my time there and also currently how it’s been a place for kids that don’t have a lot of other places to go,” she said. “I have seen personally the differences in kids’ lives that it’s made, giving them skills and the ability to communicate and shine in ways that they don’t have in other ways.”

A scene from 2019’s “James and the Giant Peach.”

“A lot of arts programs that work at the level that Junior Theatre works at, have a really high barrier to entry as far as cost goes,” Savatski said. “Partnering with the city, we’ve been able to keep costs low for our mainstage, our nonprofit arm. Even if a kid is not able to pay, it’s not very much for the shows to participate, so we take care of that.”

She first heard about the housing proposal about a month ago and doesn’t disagree of the need.

“Affordable housing is a huge issue and especially in Davenport. I think it’s awesome that they want somebody to come in and this developer has really does have from all I’ve seen, has a really good track record of maintaining the integrity spaces which as a community resident and as someone that lives in a century-old house, that’s important to me,” Savatski said. “Annie Wittenmyer has been used as a Civil War hospital. It was an orphanage for so many years. If this is the next phase in its development of the property, that’s fantastic.

Davenport Junior Theatre serves kids ages 3-18 from througout the Quad Cities.

“All we’re asking for is just we need a plan in place because we have 450 kids that go come through this property every single week. We serve over 2,000 kids over the course of the year with camps and dance and classes and we just don’t wanna see that program get gutted or stopped and that momentum going when we’ve been around for 72 years,” she said. “We just need to have a plan in place.”

Savatski plans to attend the Wednesday night City Council meeting (at 5:30 p.m.) and speak on the issue.

“My hope is to have the council commit to finding a realistic. solution to where we’re gonna put our program that won’t damper it and will allow it to continue at the current volume or even potentially to grow,” she said, noting about half DJT students live in Davenport, with the rest from several other QC communities.

Part of the DJT museum in the Wittenmyer complex cottages.

Chris Ales has redeveloped historic Davenport buildings for over 20 years, starting with the former St. Katharine’s School – today’s Renwick Mansion (built in 1877) at 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport, and later the former Marycrest College campus. He’s converted historic buildings for senior living complexes, and was chief developer for the renovation of the 1920 Capitol Theatre, 330 W. 3rd St., which reopened this past summer.

To see the entire Plan and Zoning Commission agenda for Tuesday, click HERE (the Jan. 16 agenda is on top).

