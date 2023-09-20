Voters in Davenport can beat the lines at polling places by voting in person in the city’s primary election starting today.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins says Davenport voters can begin casting their ballot today on the first floor of the Scott County Auditor’s Office. “Absentee ballots are ready and available for the Davenport City Primary Election,” said Tompkins. “Since there is a mayoral primary, every eligible voter in the City of Davenport can vote.”

All eligible Davenport voters can vote early at Scott County Auditor’s Office starting today and running through Monday, October 9. The office is located at the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West Fourth Street in Davenport, and voting takes place on the first floor. Office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The office will be open on Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Election Day, November 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters should use their regular assigned voting locations. Voters who don’t know where their polling location is can call the Auditor’s Office at (563) 326-8631 or use the Precinct Finder.