Davenport incident: 1 in custody, at least 2 injured after report of person with machete

Davenport Police Officer Ryan Bowers at the scene of an incident involving a machete Saturday evening.

One person is in custody and at least two people were injured after an incident in the area of the 2700 block of Washington Street, Davenport, shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police responded to a report of a man walking through the neighborhood carrying a machete, and an ambulance transported at least two people from the scene. Neighbors said one was a young woman whose thumb was practically severed.

Officers put up crime scene tape in the area, where a cleaver was lying on the sidewalk.

Neighbors said three weapons were involved. “All I know is there was a machete and a hammer in our yard,” said one neighbor, who preferred not to give his name.

Several people gathered in the area while police talked to neighbors and put up crime-scene tape.

Neighbors said the area usually is quiet, and it’s surprising something like this would happen there.

This is a developing story. Local 4 News, first on the scene, will provide details as they become available.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Washington and Garfield Street, Davenport, after a report of an incident with a machete. An ambulance is on the scene. Local 4 News is first on the scene. pic.twitter.com/wyJQo5JEfH — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) October 17, 2020

A cleaver was found in the area of North Lawn and Washington, Davenport, where at least two people have been transported. One person is in custody. pic.twitter.com/u61x7BecCT — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) October 17, 2020