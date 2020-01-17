Davenport Police investigate Thursday night shooting

Shortly after 8:30pm on Thursday, Davenport Police responded to a report of a shooting victim at the Genesis East Campus Medical Center.

The victim was a white male and arrived at the hospital by car. He was treated for non-life threatening gunshot wound in the leg.

The Davenport Police determined the man was shot in the 300 block of East Locust Street, behind Jack’s Locust Street Tavern. After searching the area they found a fired cartridge case.

No other injuries or damage were reported. Davenport Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip on the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.