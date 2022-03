On Friday, March 25, at approximately 7:42 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 200 block of East Fourth Street in reference to the report of a bus that had been struck by overnight gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers located a scene and confirmed that a bus, parked on the city street, sustained damage from a single gunshot. No other damage and no injuries were reported.

This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.