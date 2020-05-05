Davenport Junior Theatre goes digital to keep teaching the arts

The Davenport Junior Theatre is still teaching kids the performance arts despite not being able to meet in person.

They’re uploading tutorials to their Youtube channel, as well as offering courses over Zoom. Kids can learn singing, dancing, acting and even puppetry through these courses.

A supervisor says their instructional videos have led to a big increase in people signing up for virtual lessons, and even some from other states outside the Quad Cities.

“Kids having the opportunity to explore the arts, especially for kids that that is something they really connect with, it’s really incumbent upon us to find ways to reach them,” Daniel Sheridan, performing arts supervisor for Davenport Parks & Recreation said. “Regardless of economic status or social status or anything like that. Which is why we’re trying to create as many avenues as possible for that.”

Sheridan says they’ll keep adding content on their channel, in case any re-flares of coronavirus or financial issues come up after they open back up.