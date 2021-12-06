Davenport Junior Theatre looking to hire new theatre programs coordinator and dance instructors

Davenport Junior Theatre will be hiring a new theatre programs coordinator, and the application deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Davenport Junior Theatre, at 2822 Eastern Ave., is currently hiring for a new theatre programs coordinator and dance instructors, and the deadline to apply is Wednesday, Dec. 8 (at midnight). Positions would start after the New Year.

The theatre programs coordinator is currently Ben Gougeon (the job pays $18-$19 an hour), and he is going back into the classroom as an instructor. “So we are thrilled to retain his talent and knowledge as a member of our team serving kids,” Daniel Sheridan, the city’s performing arts supervisor, said recently.

Ben Gougeon is stepping down as Theatre Programs Coordinator, to focus on teaching.

DJT is a multi-use venue with a constantly changing environment. From rentals to programs to public events, there are many moving pieces at the facility. The Theatre Programs Coordinator (TPC) leads the theatre classes and camps in this process, and averages working 28 hours a week.

TPC will work direction with the Performing Arts Supervisor (PAS) on the development, planning, and implementation of all theatre classes and camps. TPC will work collaboratively with our leadership team (Facility Coordinator, Dance Programs Coordinator, Costume Shop Coordinator, Performing Arts Supervisor) to integrate theatre programs into a full schedule.

TPC assists in training, development, and support of our part time teaching staff. They oversee, maintain, develop and organize all acting studio spaces and studio teaching supplies. The coordinator will assist in planning and implementing community outreach and onsite workshops. They will also assist in attracting parties to register for programs.

TPC leads large-scale theatre showcases at the end of each session and may also lead our camp performances. Experience in planning large theatrical and/or non-theatrical events is valued.

The position requires an Associate Degree or higher in Education, Public Recreation, Recreation Administration, Business, Fine Arts or related field; or 4 years increasingly responsible experience assisting or managing theatrical facilities, events and programs, or an equivalent combination of training and experience.



Dance Instructors job description

DJT also needs permanent part-time dance instructors, who earn $18 to $22.50 per hour. Teachers receive allotted compensation for prep, choreography, and teaching time.

The program serves youth ages 3 – 18, and they offer classes of all levels in Hip-Hop, Tap, Jazz, Ballet, Poms, Lyrical, Tumbling and more. To learn more about classes, check out the class listings at this link.

Davenport Junior Theatre programs serve kids ages 3 to 18.

“Our dance program focuses on instilling a positive outlook of self, poise, healthy body image, confidence and a love of dance,” the DJT website says. “Our goal is to engage & empower every child, while teaching them to express.”

Dance instructor positions are part-time, year round. Positions typically consist of teaching one or two nights per week, 2 – 4 classes. Positions do not typically hold working hours during non-programming weeks, with the exception of team training.

Class scheduling is done each session to try and work with instructors individual and changing personal schedules. “We know many of the best instructors lead busy lives and we want to work with your schedule as much as we can,” DJT says.

All instructors are required to teach a minimum of one night (or Saturday) per session to maintain employment status.

Classes generally fall between 3:45-8:15 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Some Thursday daytime classes may be available. DJT offers three sessions throughout the year (Fall Session, Winter/Spring Session, Summer Session). Additional hours may be available for camps, workshops and other projects.

All DJT job candidates pass background check as prescribed by the City of Davenport. For more information and to apply, visit the DJT site.