Davenport Kraft Heinz employee tests positive for COVID-19

An official with Kraft Heinz in Davenport has confirmed that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19. They say the employee was last in the factory on April 9 and is currently at home in self-quarantine.

In addition to the regular cleaning, they say the plant has continued enhanced cleaning of all production and non-production areas, especially areas where the employee worked and took breaks.

“We encourage any employee who feels unwell to take every precaution and seek medical assistance,” stated Michael Mullen, Kraft Heinz Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. “We’ll continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and will update all employees as appropriate. As always, the health and safety of our employees is our top priority.”

The plant and warehouse currently remain open and fully operational.