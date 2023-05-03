The Mississippi River has hit its crest and flood waters are starting to recede.

The National Weather Service says initial reports indicate the river crested at around 21.51 feet. That would be the seventh highest crest at Lock and Dam 15 if confirmed.

The area near River Drive in downtown Davenport getting hit the hardest in the Quad Cities.

City leaders are happy with this year’s flood plans.

Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says based on improvements made to their flood preparations, everything went as expected.

And they’ll more than likely keep the same plan moving forward.

Of course, there’s a flood wall across the river in Rock Island, but Gleason doesn’t expect Davenport to join them any time soon.

Studies and community input from a study done a couple of years ago indicate the Davenport community is not interested in the expensive price tag that would come with building a flood wall. Gleason says that wall would cost hundreds of millions of dollars to build.

“That was contemplated,” Gleason said. “We did a flood study a couple years back … and we did a lot of community input. And the greatest sentiment was still the community doesn’t really want a flood wall. Especially at the expense.”

The City of Davenport expects flood clean up to start after flood levels get below 18 feet.

For those wondering about parking for Friday’s River Bandits game, access to the Harrison parking ramp is still free and open. You’ll just have a longer walk to Modern Woodmen Park.