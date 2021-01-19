Davenport libraries allowing limited in-person browsing, other services

Beginning Tuesday, the Davenport Public Library’s Eastern Avenue and Fairmount Street branches will reinstate some limited library services, while the Main Street branch still remains closed for renovations.

Patrons at the library can now:

In-person browse for 30 minutes per day, including use of fax machine, scanner, and copier.

Use of public computers for 1-hour sessions per day by appointment, including printing.

Use of WiFi tables for 1-hour sessions per day by appointment.

Appointments for the public computers or WiFi tables can be made by calling 563-326-7832.

On hold pick-up is still limited to the drive-up window at the Fairmount Street branch, but at the Eastern Avenue branch, on hold can be picked up inside or by using curbside delivery.

All returns of library materials should still go in the outside drops at both locations.

The Fairmount Bookstore remains closed and no donations are accepted at either bookstore.

Face coverings are required inside the libraries.

For more information, visit the Davenport Public Library website or call 563-326-7832.