The Davenport Public Library is looking for artists for their first Library Card Design Contest. These limited-edition library cards will launch in April during National Library Week. Interested artists can visit any Davenport Public Library location or download the PDF here to enter.

(Courtesy Davenport Public Library)

Artists are asked to read the rules on the form before submitting artwork. Submissions can come from artists of all ages but must be Davenport residents. Completed designs and release forms must be returned to any Davenport Public Library Branch by November 19th.