Davenport Library installs 2 Reader’s Trails in parks

The Davenport Public Library has installed two Reader’s Trails in Davenport parks, with a third coming soon.

In conjunction with the Bi-State Literacy Council and Davenport Parks and Recreation, members of the community can find “Little Excavator” by Anna Dewdney at Prairie Heights Park, 5600 Eastern Ave., and “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler along the Riverfront Trail near the Channel Cat Water Taxi landing site south of Lindsay Park, a news release says.

“The Rabbit Listened” by Cori Doerrfeld soon will be installed at the Fejervary Learning Center, 1800 W. 12th St.

Reader’s Trails disassembles books and posts along the landscapes of Davenport to offer families a fun way to get active, explore Davenport, and build literacy skills. The Davenport Public Library first introduced Reader’s Trails to the community last year at Fejervary Park.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to our staff who worked so hard putting this together, the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department, the City of Davenport, and the Bi-State Literacy Council for making this a reality for our community,” said Brittany Peacock, community outreach supervisor with the Davenport Public Library.