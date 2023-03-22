Did you know installing attractive landscapes such as rain gardens on your property can help improve water quality and reduce stormwater run-off?

The Davenport Public Library will provide free programs on the subject Wednesday, March 29th at 6 p.m. at Eastern and Monday, April 24th at 3 p.m. at Fairmount. Davenport’s Clean Water Manager Amy Kay and local homeowner Gina Haddock will walk attendees through what a rain garden is, how to plan and maintain one, and the benefits of adding this eye-catching water quality feature to any home.

The program will include information on the city’s 50/50 cost-share program, the beneficial habitat rain gardens provide, and how rain gardens help reduce stormwater run-off and improve water quality.

Haddock added a rain garden to her small urban yard in October 2021 with support from the 50/50 Cost Share program. She will summarize the experience from the homeowner’s perspective, including soliciting bids, submitting the grant application, and information about the installation and reimbursement process.

For more information and to register, visit the Davenport library website HERE.