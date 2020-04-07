Davenport Library offers virtual events

Even though the Davenport Public Library is closed, they are offering several online programs to entertain and enlighten kids, teens, and adults.

Most of the events are available on the Davenport Public Library Facebook page.

Here is a list of some of the programs available:

Puppy Dog Tales – Mondays at 10:00 am on Facebook : Start your week on a paws-itive note. Sit and stay with Miss Emily and her best fur-iends, Watson and Rosie, for a pup-themed storytime every Monday at 10:00 am on Facebook Live!

: Start your week on a paws-itive note. Sit and stay with Miss Emily and her best fur-iends, Watson and Rosie, for a pup-themed storytime every Monday at 10:00 am on Facebook Live! Kids’ Fiction Book Talks with Miss Christie – Mondays at 2:00 pm on Facebook : Miss Christie will share some of her favorite elementary and middle-grade novels

: Miss Christie will share some of her favorite elementary and middle-grade novels Storytime Live! – Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00 am on Facebook : We miss you so we’re bringing storytime to your house! Join the Youth Services Department on Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 am while we’re closed to the public. We’ll read some stories, sing some songs, and hopefully brighten up your day.

– : We miss you so we’re bringing storytime to your house! Join the Youth Services Department on Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 am while we’re closed to the public. We’ll read some stories, sing some songs, and hopefully brighten up your day. Teen Advisory Board Book Club -Tuesdays at 2:00 pm & Saturdays at 11:00 am : All teens (ages 11-19) are invited to join the Library’s Teen Advisory Board! Members are invited to participate in an online book club, volunteer-from-home activities and give their opinions on how to make the Library awesome by attending virtual meetings and filling out online surveys. Contact Amber Carlson, Youth Services & Programming Librarian, at acarlson@davenportlibrary.com

: All teens (ages 11-19) are invited to join the Library’s Teen Advisory Board! Members are invited to participate in an online book club, volunteer-from-home activities and give their opinions on how to make the Library awesome by attending virtual meetings and filling out online surveys. Contact Amber Carlson, Youth Services & Programming Librarian, at acarlson@davenportlibrary.com Virtual Book Club for Adults – Wednesdays at 2:00 pm on GoToMeeting : We miss talking to you, so we’re starting Virtual Book Clubs every Wednesday at 2:00 pm. Join in and talk about a popular book with one of our librarians. Check the Library’s Calendar of Events for the access code.

: We miss talking to you, so we’re starting Virtual Book Clubs every Wednesday at 2:00 pm. Join in and talk about a popular book with one of our librarians. Check the Library’s Calendar of Events for the access code. Ask a Librarian – Thursdays at 2:00 pm on Facebook : Need book recommendations? Curious what a librarian does? Want to learn how to use different resources? Join us every Thursday at 2:00 pm on Facebook to ask a librarian anything.

: Need book recommendations? Curious what a librarian does? Want to learn how to use different resources? Join us every Thursday at 2:00 pm on Facebook to ask a librarian anything. STEM Fridays – Fridays at 2:00 pm on Facebook: Join Miss Holly each Friday at 2:00 pm on our Facebook page for a new challenge using items you probably have around your house.

All the events are free and open to the public.

For more information visit the Davenport Public Library website or call the library at (563) 326-7832.