Davenport Library offers virtual story time

The Davenport Library is finding new ways to do storytime during the pandemic.

Virtual storytimes will be streamed via FaceBook Live every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The events include singing songs, playing interactive games, and two stories for kids to enjoy.

Holly Hampton, the youth services programming assistant says it’s an opportunity to connect with those that usually attend a storytime event at one of the library’s three locations. It is also helping them reach new audiences.

If you can’t watch the storytimes in real-time, you can access the videos for a week on their Facebook page.

You can find out more about their virtual programming here.