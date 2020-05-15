1  of  5
Davenport Library plans phased reopening

Iowa Governor Reynolds recently lifted many restrictions allowing many businesses to open, which also included libraries.

The Davenport Public Library, though, is planning a phased reopening in order to protect users and staff.

Starting on Monday, May 18, the Fairmount Branch will reopen its drive-up window. It will be open Monday through Friday from 1pm to 5pm. Holds through the Davenport Public Library system will be available for pick up at this window. To learn how to place a hold and route it to the Fairmount Branch, watch this video.

Offering curbside pick-up at the Main Street and Eastern Avenue Branches will be the next step in the reopening process, although a date for when that will begin is yet to be determined.

Any updates will be announced on the Davenport Public Library website, Facebook page, or on Twitter.

