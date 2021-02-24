Davenport library presents Iowa Statehood Book Club

The 175th anniversary of Iowa will be celebrated with book discussions relating to Iowa history in a Davenport Public Library presentation.

The conversation will start off with each of the four books selected by the State Historical Society of Iowa’s Iowa History Book Club. A local perspective on the topics will be presented with the help of the staff of the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, the discussion will center on “Iowa: The Middle Land” by Dorothy Schwieder.

Books are available through the Rivershare Library Catalog. Registration is not required. The program group will meet virtually using GoTo Meeting. To join from a computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/259988573 or call 1-571-317-3112, access code 259-988-573

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.