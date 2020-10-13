Davenport library will be closed Wednesday

CORRECTION: The Davenport Public Library has sent a correction. They originally said the library would be closed until 2:00 p.m. but it will in fact be closed until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14th. The story below has since been corrected.

The Davenport Public Library announced that on Wednesday, October 14th their Main Street location will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for updates to the building’s water service.

The Eastern Avenue and Fairmount Street branches will be open for regular business hours.

For more information you can visit the library’s website.