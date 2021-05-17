Davenport looking for public input for using American Rescue Plan funding

The City of Davenport announced they will receive $40.9 million in COVID relief funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 and are looking for feedback from residents, businesses, and community organizations on how to use it.

“The funds that Davenport will receive through the American Rescue Plan will be able to make a significant impact in our community,” said Mayor Mike Matson. “Input from residents is essential in the decision-making process on how these funds are used. Through resident input, we can align the use of these funds with the priorities that our residents have shared with us.”

The City has a short survey online they would like residents to complete to see how ARPA funding should be used in Davenport.

There are some federal guidelines that funding from ARPA used on programs and projects must be tied to one of the following criteria:

Respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts to residents and businesses;

Compensate for revenue reductions due to COVID-19;

Or, support infrastructure projects related to water, sewer, or broadband.

Funding must be spent by December 31, 2024.

Feedback from the survey will be used to create a spending plan that will be proposed to the City Council.