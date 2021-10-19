Davenport man 1 of 2 people killed in vehicle crash; third person was airlifted to hospital

A 70-year-old man of Davenport is one of two people who were killed in a vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon in Buchanan County, Iowa.

According to sister station WHO-TV in Des Moines, a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Toyota Sienna near Hazleton, about two hours away from the Quad Cities.

The Mercury Grand Marquis was driven by 40-year-old Nicholas Johnson, of Oelwein, Iowa.

The Toyota Sienna was driven by 70-year-old John Friend, of Davenport.

Friend and Johnson died in the accident.

A third person was airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City.

WHO-TV also reported a third vehicle was struck by debris as a result of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.