An 18-year-old Davenport man faces felony gun charges after police allege he fired a revolver at a vehicle last year.

Riley Letts faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, court records show.

Riley Letts (photo: Scott County Jail)

At 5:30 p.m. June 20, 2022, Davenport Police were dispatched to the area of the 800 block of West 15th Street for reports of gunfire, arrest affidavits say.

Police allege Letts intentionally discharged a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver twice at an occupied vehicle, then discarded the gun under a nearby air conditioning unit. This firearm was recovered by police with two spent casings in the cylinder, according to affidavits.

Affidavits show that latent fingerprints were recovered from the revolver, identified as belonging to Letts.

Letts, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held in Scott County Jail on a cash-only $10,000 bond. He is set for a preliminary hearing March 10 in Scott County Court.

