Sentencing for a 19-year-old Davenport man convicted Tuesday in the death of a 14-year-old Davenport boy has been set in Scott County Court, court records show.

The jury trial for John Hanes III began May 15 in Scott County Court. Shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, the jury returned a verdict of guilty to first-degree murder and also intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injury or provoke fear, court records say.

John Hanes III (Scott County Jail)

Sentencing is scheduled for July 26 in Scott County Court. A pre-sentence investigation is ordered to be conducted by the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services, court records show.

The incident in 2021

Davenport Police responded to gunfire shortly before 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 2021, near the 1300 block of Farnam Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hanes and two other people blocked the victim’s vehicle in, causing it to stop in the roadway. Two defendants from a suspect vehicle fired at Jamon Winfrey, struck him once, then fled the scene, the affidavit says.

At the time, officers found fired cartridge cases, but no injuries or damage. Jamon Winfrey was found fatally shot the next day in a yard in the 1300 block of Farnam Street.

The other defendants

Additionally, Chrystian Smith, 19, of Davenport, has been sentenced to up to 25 years after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Chrystian Smith (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Also in connection with the death, Javon Combs, 21, of Davenport, has pleaded guilty to three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear and willful injury – causing serious injury, court records show. His case continues in Scott County Court.