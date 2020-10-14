Davenport man accused of inappropriate relations with child

A 77-year-old Davenport man is being held on charges of inappropriate contact with at least one child after Davenport police served a warrant Tuesday for his arrest.

Laurence William Gobb was being held without bond on felony charges of indecent contact with a child – forcible fondling and second-degree sex abuse – forcible rape on Tuesday in Scott County Jail. The warrant was served at 12:26 p.m., police said.

Gobb was being held without bond until he goes before a judge Wednesday in Scott County Court.