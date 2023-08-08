A 28-year-old Davenport man was in custody Tuesday after an incident at Family Dollar, 1932 Brady St., court records say.

Jimmy Maldonado Jr. faces a felony charge of going armed with intent and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a weapon, according to court records.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to the Family Dollar store for a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

According to arrest affidavits, police allege Maldonado followed a victim to the store while Maldonado was armed with a handgun “with the intent to shoot the victim without justification.” A witness heard Maldonado state his intention to shoot the victim, affidavits says.

Maldonado “has been making repeated threats to shoot the victim over the past several months.” He followed the victim into the store armed with a handgun inside his pants pocket, police allege.

“The victim was able to observe the handgun inside (Maldonado’s) pants pocket. (Maldonado) attempted to get the victim to exit the business to continue the altercation outside,” police allege in affidavits.

Maldonado’s actions during this incident, “coupled with the past incidents, placed the victim in fear of getting shot,” police allege in affidavits.

Maldonado was being held Tuesday on a total $60,0000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, court records show.