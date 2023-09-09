A 27-year-old Davenport man was in custody Saturday after a gunfire incident in Davenport in May.

Jordan Lester faces two charges of unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, court records show.

Jordan Lester (Scott County Jail)

In late May, Davenport Police responded to a call about gunfire at a home on Orchard Avenue, arrest affidavits say. Officers allege they found several 9mm and .45 automatic shell casings near the back door of the residence.

Police “did a safety clear of (the address) due to non-compliance with residents and fresh blood located on the front door,” affidavits say. “Officers observed a black Glock in the basement during the safety clear. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence.” Lester was there when officers arrived.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located a Glock 21 .45 with a gold “switch” and clear extended magazine containing 12 rounds, affidavits say. Officers also located a tan Glock 19 9mm with a black “switch” and a clear extended magazine with a sticker. According to affidavits, a switch is attached to a pistol and gives it the ability to fire more than one round with a single function of the trigger. “This is commonly known as a machine gun,” affidavits say.

Lester’s phone was located and taken as evidence after a search warrant was obtained, according to affidavits. “Located on the phone was several pictures of (Lester) holding both Glocks with switches and stating he obtained a Glock with a switch through text message,” police allege in affidavits.

On July 25, the Identification Bureau manager matched fingerprints on the Glock 21 to Lester’s, affidavits say.

Lester, who was being held Saturday on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 15 in Scott County Court.