A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes regarding a death in Muscatine.

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at approximately 11:01 p.m., Muscatine County Joint Communications (MUSCOM) received a call of a disturbance at Fairport Rec Area, 3284 Highway 22, Muscatine. A deputy responded to the area, but was unable to locate anything at the time, according to a Friday release.

On Friday, April 22, at approximately 12:06 a.m., a female called MUSCOM to report an adult male was missing from Fairport Rec Area. Deputies responded and determined this was related to the earlier call.

Joshua Scott Peters of Davenport is being held at Muscatine County Jail on $500,000 bond.

At approximately 12:23 a.m., a Montpelier resident contacted MUSCOM to report a male had shown up at their residence. Deputies responded and identified the male as Joshua Scott Peters, age 36, of Davenport.

It was determined through the investigation that Peters operated the aforementioned vehicle with the missing adult male inside and an accident had occurred, according to the release

A crash location was identified by deputies and based on the information obtained, Muscatine County Search and Rescue was called to assist Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office personnel.

Muscatine County Search and Rescue located the vehicle just south of the boat ramp at Clarks Ferry Recreational Area in Montpelier, submerged in the Mississippi River. The vehicle was recovered and an adult male was found dead inside the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Peters was arrested and charged with the following:

Homicide by Vehicle – Iowa Code 707.6A(1) – Class “B” Felony

Death or Personal Injuries – Iowa Code 321.261(4)(a) – Class “D” Felony

Theft 1 st Degree – Iowa Code 714.2(1) – Class “C” felony

Degree – Iowa Code 714.2(1) – Class “C” felony Driving While Barred – Iowa Code 321.561

Peters is being held in Muscatine County Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Muscatine County Search and Rescue, Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and Midtown Towing.