Davenport man arrested near Sterling for stolen car

Local News
The Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle accident at the intersection of US 30 and Interstate 88 westbound ramp.

After conducting a traffic crash investigation, State Troopers discovered the crashed vehicle was reported stolen out of Hobart, Indiana.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was Todd A. Warner, 19, of Davenport. He was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, no valid driver’s license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and improper lane usage.

Warner was taken to the Whiteside County Jail where his bond was set at $10,000.

