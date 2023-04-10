A Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested on charges including murder second degree after a shooting last night.

Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS were called to the 2700 block of 53rd Street Sunday night at about 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital by Medic EMS, where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified as Faith M. Zulu.

Zion E. Harrison, age 18 of Davenport, was arrested and charged with murder 2nd degree and going armed with intent in connection to this incident. He was also arrested on several outstanding warrants. According to the complaint, Harrison and Zulu allegedly got into an altercation outside the residence. Harrison allegedly had a loaded handgun during the altercation and discharged it in the direction of Zulu multiple times.

Harrison is currently being held in the Scott County Jail. The incident remains under investigation and no further information is currently available. This does not appear to be a random act of violence.