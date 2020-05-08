1  of  4
Davenport man charged in Marquette Street fatal shooting

UPDATE A Davenport man is facing multiple charges in a fatal shooting incident in Marquette Street on April 9th.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News was first on the scene just after 1:00 a.m., Thursday, April 9th, in a fatal shooting that left one man dead.

Davenport police say they got the call around 1:12 a.m., April 9th, for multiple gunshots near the 900 block of Marquette Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been identified as Jabari M. Scurlock, 40, of Racine, Wisconsin.

After initial medical attention was provided on scene, the victim was pronounced dead by EMS.

