The winner of the $1 million Mega Millions prize, the last unclaimed jackpot from a four jackpot/five days winning span in Iowa that began on June 23, has come forward to claim his prize.

Michael “Hoogie” Hoogerwerf, 70, had a tough time convincing his family that he really won the prize, considering his well-established history as a practical joker. “I’m a bit of a prankster,” Hoogerwerf said as he claimed his prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive on Monday. “But I just talked with them personally and said, ‘it’s true, it’s real.’”

Michael Hoogerwerf (Iowa Lottery)

His daughters traveled with him Monday to help celebrate his win, but remained good-naturedly leery, even during their visit to the lottery. “I believe him now, absolutely,” said daughter Melissa Heeren of Taylor Ridge. “Or this is the best prank ever.”

Hoogerwerf bought his winning ticket earlier in the current Mega Millions run at Smokin’ Joe’s, on Rockingham Road in Davenport. He came within one number of the Mega Millions jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball. That ticket started the June winning streak in Iowa. On June 24, a woman Ottumwa won a $2 million Powerball prize and a Dubuque County man won nearly $400,000 in the Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. Finally, on June 27, an Appanoose County man won a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life game. Smokin’ Joe’s will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket.

Hoogerwerf, who is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said he learned about his win the day after the drawing when he was on a charity motorcycle ride. The manager of the store where he bought his ticket called him and said that the Iowa Lottery had notified the store that it sold the $1 million winning ticket. The store manager thought Hoogerwerf might have bought the winning ticket. The ticket was in his wallet, so he took it out to review as the store manager read the winning numbers to him over the phone. “And then she about passed out, I think,” he said. “She was more excited than I was. I just kind of took it in stride. Apparently though, on the ride home, our ride was done at that point, so we left the group and went on home. And I did release the handlebar and do a fist pump — twice.”

The winning numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on June 23 were 13-62-65-67-69 and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier was 5. Hoogerwerf’s ticket was the only one in the country to win a $1 million prize that night.

After he realized he won, Hoogerwerf talked with an accountant and a lawyer before claiming his winnings. He also talked with contractors about work on his house. “I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about that,” he said. “The first thing is the homestead is getting a facelift. And then there will be some investments. I would actually like to have electricity in my garage.”

Powerball and Mega Millions are both lotto games with jackpot prizes that have topped $1 billion. Powerball’s drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, while Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information on the Iowa Lottery, click here.